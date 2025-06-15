Menu of magical memories

Can Sadhya—the quintessential Kerala meal with 24-28 dishes—be compressed into a bite-sized delight? While most would say, not possible, “why not”, thought chef Himanshu Saini. At his Dubai restaurant Tresind Studio, he did just that. There are layers of grilled pineapple marinated in Indian spices, cream of rice, payasam, mango pickle, banana vinegar, cuddapah almonds, second press of coconut ice cream, grated sugar spiced stone, mela blossom flower that is served with a papadum and tomato broth tempered in southern spices. All bit by bit, layered to perfection so you can experience a myriad of flavours when you pop it in. Little wonder that this spirit of innovation created culinary history by making it the first Indian restaurant ever to receive the coveted three Michelin stars in the Michelin Guide Dubai 2025.
For someone whose food journey began in the heart of Old Delhi, where he grew up in a multigenerational home, being a chef was not part of his initial plans. “But I found my footing at the Institute of Hotel Management in Aurangabad, where I discovered my passion and met lifelong collaborators. That experience taught me how to push boundaries while honouring the essence of Indian cuisine,” says Saini, who later trained under Chef Manish Mehrotra at Indian Accent in 2008. The same spirit of innovation led him to Dubai in 2018, where, with the support of Bhupender Nath, the CEO and Founder of Passion F&B, he started Tresind and eventually opened Tresind Studio—a fine dining concept rooted in Indian tradition but unafraid to break the mould.
Food for the 38-year-old Saini is a carrier of memories, a reflection of culture, and a platform for storytelling. Incidentally, one of his favourite memories is of a small wooden spice box his mother kept.
“My food is influenced by memories, people, the streets I’ve walked through in India, and the conversations I’ve had with farmers, grandmothers, and even strangers at a chai stall,” he says, adding, “these everyday moments are somewhat honest, and I try to capture that in my dishes.” The menu covers four major regions in India—Thar Desert, Deccan Plateau, Coastal Plains, and Northern Plains and Himalayan Mountains. His vision has always been to change how the world sees Indian cuisine, not just as comfort food or something traditional, but as progressive, and profoundly artistic. “I want to break the stereotypes. Indian food is not just curry and spice; it’s science, philosophy, and storytelling. We’re not trying to modernise Indian food for trend’s sake. We’re trying to be part of its evolution,” he says.
Having won three Michelin stars, Saini is convinced that these are exciting times for Indian cuisine. He says, “We are standing at a unique intersection where tradition meets innovation, and the world is more receptive than ever to the depth and diversity of Indian cuisine. I believe it’s our time to push boundaries and showcase Indian food in ways that reflect both our heritage and our evolving creativity.”