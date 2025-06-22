A veggie paradise of taste

Perched amidst the verdant embrace of Timbertales Luxury Resort in Coorg, Twisted Basil stands out as a feast for both the eyes and the palate—a pure‑vegetarian sanctuary where plant‑based cuisine is elevated to an art. If you are looking for an interesting tasting menu on your next trip to Coorg, look no further than Twisted Basil that offers a choice of tasting menu that include Pan Asian, Continental as well as a Chef’s Choice option, which is a mix of what is in season and fresh produce of the day.

Food: The continental menu starts with the first course called ‘starting savoury’. The Creamy Carrot Soup is hearty, served with a hint of basil oil. The Carpaccio Di Barbabietola salad with roasted beetroot carpaccio, navel orange and goat cheese is delicious. Next up is the Frittelle Di Zucchine e Parmigiano—crispy fritters made with grated Zucchini and Parmesan cheese, served with a tangy tomato and basil dip. It hits the right spot with its mellow flavours. The Cannelloni Spinach—a tender coconut and pineapple granita is a perfect for the main course. For dessert, the Barretta Di Cioccolato Croccante, a crunchy chocolate bar with salted caramel and white pearls, is a sweet end to the meal.