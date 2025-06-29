Bean There, Brew That

Step through the doors of Gurugram’s OMO Café and you’re immediately enveloped by the rich, earthy aroma of freshly brewed coffee. It doesn’t just fill the space—it is an aroma of discovery of the familiar but in an unfamiliar way. It lingers in the air, mingling with the soft murmur of conversation, and the occasional hiss of steam behind the counter. It was in this very space that Ngarum coffee first began to take form—not in a boardroom, but in its 32-year-old founder, Grace Muivah’s heart. Soon the idea was ground to craft a coffee which is not merely ethically sourced, but carries the wildness, stories and the essence of Northeast India.

Introduced in the 1850s in Assam’s Cachar and Northeast’s Meghalaya, coffee remained the region’s forgotten crop largely due to focus on tea plantation and lack of technical support. But this first-generation coffee-forager is bringing one of the most artisanal coffee to the heart of Nagaland. “At OMO, we were already rooted in fermentation and seasonality,” Muivah reflects, adding “So the idea of serving coffee sourced from home—grown slowly, harvested with care, and roasted thoughtfully—just felt like a natural continuation of our ethos.”