Soaking up the Indian imagination

This vanilla sponge cake, soaked to perfection in a trio of milk (condensed, evaporated, and heavy cream) and crowned with whipped cream, has quietly made its way into Indian culinary trends, adding a touch of Latino flair to an already vibrant dessert scene. Although it feels like a timeless classic, tres leches doesn’t date back as far as you might imagine. Food historians trace its origins to the 20th century, when Nestlé introduced recipes featuring canned milk after building production plants in Mexico around World War II. Digging deeper, though, reveals a predecessor: an elegant dessert of bread soaked in wine, layered with milk custard, and topped with fruits or nuts—a decadent European creation that made its way to Mexico in the 19th century.

From its classic vanilla iteration to endless modern twists, it is a proof that nothing beats a sponge drenched in sweetness. “It all starts with the foundation. Staying true to tradition, we bake a delicate, airy sponge to perfection in a tray. While it’s still warm, we gently pour over the tres leches mixture, allowing it to infuse every layer,” shares Chef Vinesh Johny, Co-Founder Lavonne India.