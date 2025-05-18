At the new age chef’s table

At a time when luxury is all about the sensory dimension and experience, chefs are essential collaborators in crafting compelling and elegant brand narratives. They have evolved into prominent public figures, often supported by specialised agencies that seek out lucrative contracts and meaningful partnerships. Paul Pairet teams up with Hublot, Massimo Bottura embodies the essence of Gucci, Christophe Michalak partners with Clarins, Philippe Etchebest collaborates with Land Rover, and Jean-François Piege aligns with Piaget. Back home, Chef Vikas Khanna has been a brand ambassador for Gadre Marine, promoting their packaged frozen seafood. Ranveer Brar has been featured in ads for Philips kitchen appliances. Sanjeev Kapoor—the grand daddy of Indian cheffing—is known for his slew of brand promotions, as is Italian food diva, Ritu Dalmia.

In today’s landscape, the focus has shifted from Hollywood celebrities and unattainable icons to forging real, authentic connections with customers. Chefs, in particular, wield a distinctive influence through the worlds they embody. By celebrating local heritage and nature, coupled with their diverse and inspiring journeys, creativity, artistic flair, and a spirit of generosity, they lay the groundwork for narratives rooted in authenticity, closeness, and above all, excellence.

Through the selection of their ambassadors, brands also emphasise their core values. This includes a commitment to sourcing raw materials, honing precision in craftsmanship, exhibiting technical expertise, maintaining a strong work ethic, and, above all, a deep passion for their art. As Sup de Luxe director Thibaut de La Riviere emphasises: “Today’s ambassadors have never shone so brightly and their expertise has never been so recognised, far from the archaic and lonesome image of the chef.”