A helping of goodwill

When the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) first began a modest tiffin service for a few office-goers in Ahmedabad, no one could have guessed that those humble lunchboxes would one day spark a café movement. It was called Kamla Café—named in honour of the late Professor Kamla Chowdhry, one of SEWA’s strongest supporters—and it started not as a business, but as a food and nutrition training initiative back in 2018.

“We really took baby steps,” recalls Uma Swaminathan Iyer, the café’s managing director, with a laugh. “None of us had any experience in the food or hospitality industry. We just knew we wanted clean air, a green space, and food made with love—from locally grown vegetables, millets, and barley.”

At first, only a few curious locals dropped by. But then came the food vloggers—with their cameras and curiosity—and suddenly Kamla Café was the talk of the town. What started as a tiny kitchen with big dreams has, seven years later, grown into eight bustling cafés spread across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Anand.