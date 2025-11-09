Spice, spice, baby

The aroma of roasted spices hangs in the air, mingling with the cool Wayanad breeze that drifts through The Malabar’s open verandas. This new fine dining outpost at Sterling Wayanad is more than a restaurant—it’s a love letter to the coast’s culinary legacy. Every dish whispers stories of spice-laden ships, heirloom recipies, and timeless rhythm of Malabari taste.

Food: Start with pachakari pathiri, the appetiser has layered pathiri (thin rice pancakes) that is crispy, and stuffed with vegetables—a delectable vegetarian take on the famed Moplah meat pathiris. The soft paneer kondattam tossed in fiery chilies, and curry leaves is a burst of flavours. So is the kari-meen pollichathu, the famed pearl spot fish marinated in Malabar masala, and wrapped in banana leaf. As you enjoy the meal, sip on chemmeeen rasam, enhanced with the oceanic punch of prawn stock, laced with curry leaves or the kurumulagu rasam, a fiery broth that celebrates the black gold or the Malabar pepper. For the main course, the kaya manga curry with kallappam, a raw banana stewed in a tangy mango-coconut curry, is a must try. The erachi biryani, succulent mutton layered with ghee-rich kaima rice is scrumptious. Ilaneer coconut pudding, a delicate tender coconut pudding served inside its natural shell, gives a sweet end to the meal. A cup of sulaimani chai rounds off this meal.