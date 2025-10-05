Stew happens in ladakh

The last thing one would expect in the high-altitude desert of Ladakh is a pasta dish. But chutagi, a hearty stew with bow-tie shaped pasta, comes as a warm surprise. Skyu, a staple packed with thumb-sized wheat balls and slow-cooked in a broth, is another delicious reminder that Ladakh’s food story runs deeper than just momo and thukpa.

Ladakh’s food is born from “profound ingenuity and a pantry shaped by resilience,” says hotelier Stanzin Tsephel who runs Organic Retreat in Nubra valley’s Hundar village. Tsephel serves an elaborate, seven-course, traditional Ladakhi meal. It begins with crispy buckwheat crackers and tangy curd dip, followed by gya-thuk, a comforting soup with noodles, vegetables, and meat—a favourite at family gatherings during winter season. “When the cold winter months keep us indoors, we have a tradition: each cousin would host a dinner for the entire extended family. At these dinners our favourite dish is always gya-thuk. I remember holding the warm bowl, slurping noodles, and laughing with all my cousins,” smiles Tsephel. The setting of the sit down meal is Tsephel’s over 200-year-old ancestral home.

Ladakhi cuisine is ruled by the dense barley flour, the hardy buckwheat, slow-cooked broths, and a bounty of wild-foraged herbs. Wheat, which came much later, is used to make khambir—a popular Ladakhi bread. With a slightly chewy texture and a nutty flavour, it’s the perfect companion to a bowl of stew or a cup of gur gur cha (butter tea). The right way to eat it is to tear it open while it’s still hot, stuff it with an omelette or simply slather it with butter and apricot jam for a hearty breakfast.