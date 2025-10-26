The silent speakeasy syndrome

Imagine walking into a coffee shop at 8 pm, craving solitude and a steaming flat white. As you settle into a corner, a well-dressed couple enters—but instead of the counter, they head straight for the storage closet. The door opens, and they vanish. Moments later, faint sounds of clinking glasses and murmured conversations drift out. The unassuming café suddenly feels like a portal—one whispering, “Come, see what lies beyond.” From basements behind coffee shops to doors masquerading as storefronts, bars are increasingly trading neon signage for mystery. These mysterious bars or ‘speakeasies’ don’t just sell cocktails, but promise exclusivity. Wondering how one finds them? The key to these Narnia-esque portals lies only with a select few and their loyal communities.

For Divyansh Kapoor, a Delhi based speakeasy investor, the allure was simply the money. “Hidden bars are financially smarter and operationally easier. With small spaces, low rent, minimal staff, and evening-only hours, owners can manage costs and pursue other passions during the day.” While these modern versions stray far from their Prohibition roots, Kapoor insists they preserve the spirit of intimacy, and creativity.

The model of these hidden bars stems from a simple psychological phenomenon—the forbidden fruit effect: the unattainable becomes the most desirable, paired with a classic case of perceived confidant illusion. Vansh Pahuja, who runs a speakeasy bar in Delhi’s Greater Kailash is not targeting the masses “I avoid aggressive marketing and let guests discover us naturally. These hidden spaces are experiential and exclusive. Good food and drinks can be replicated, but not this element of discovery. People have to make an effort to find us, and when they do, they keep coming back to it.” Social media marketing remains cryptic; city guides hint at the best new spots without naming names fuelling mystery and scarcity. Social media proves these places exist, yet preserves their hidden charm.