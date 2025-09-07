Scotching all rumours

In the past decade, Indian single malt whiskies have emerged from under the shadow of Scotch to claim their place on the global stage—driven by a potent mix of innovative craftsmanship, climatic advantages, and international acclaim. Indian producers leverage the rapid maturation delivered by India's tropical climate, unique six row barley, and creative cask experimentation to craft bold, flavorful whiskies in a fraction of the time needed in Scotland. This evolution is fuelled by a rising consumer preference for premium Indian brands, as evidenced by Indian single malts surpassing Scotch in domestic sales for the first time. Their meteoric rise has been validated by major international accolades: Amrut Fusion earned a top-three global ranking from Jim Murray, and in 2019, Amrut Distilleries secured both “World Whiskey of the Year” and “World Whiskey Producer of the Year” at the Bartender Spirits Awards.
Godawan 01–Rich & Rounded was named Best Single Malt at the 2024 London Spirits Competition and Rampur Asava claimed the prestigious title of Best World Whisky at the 2023 John Barleycorn Awards.
Amrut Fusion: A Bold, Fruity and Smoky Indian Single Malt
Profile: Amrut Fusion blends 75 per cent unpeated Indian six-row barley with 25 per cent peated Scottish malt, matured in ex-bourbon barrels under Bengaluru’s tropical climate—where one year of ageing equals roughly three in Scotland
Tasting Highlights: Rich barley, tropical fruit, creamy sweetness, gentle peat, dark chocolate, marmalade, and spices
Pairings:
• Spiced lamb curry or grilled meats—the whisky’s fruit and spice offset savoury intensity
• Aged cheeses—the bold character holds up to strong flavours
• Dark chocolate or fruit-based desserts—complements the whisky’s smoky sweet depth
Godawan (Godawan 01 – Rich & Rounded): Spicy, Floral & Layered
Profile: Distilled in Rajasthan’s arid “Spirit of the Desert” climate, Godawan undergoes rapid maturation, capturing rich spice, dried fruit, and herbal complexity. Godawan 01 is aged in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, then finished in botanically-infused ex-bourbon barrels
Tasting Highlights: Aromas of dried apricot, figs, vanilla, saffron, spice; palate of dark chocolate, nutmeg, caramelised nuts; long, warming finish
Pairings:
• Methi dana risotto with saffron butter—earthy fenugreek softened by floral saffron; whisky spices complement
• Saffron and gondh panna cotta with roasted nuts—floral richness and nuttiness harmonise with whisky's oak and malt sweetness
• Jodhpuri mirchi vada sliders with garlic aioli—spicy, rich textures cut by whisky’s silky body and dried fruit sweetness
Rampur Asava: Fruity, Velvety and Wine-Cask Finished Single Malt
Profile: Rampur Asava is matured in ex-bourbon barrels, then finished in Indian Cabernet Sauvignon casks—a pioneering approach in Indian whisky
Tasting Highlights: Tropical fruit notes like apricot, blackberry, plum, tobacco and spice; palate with manuka honey, spicy oak, vanilla; dry yet medium finish with red-wine dryness
Pairing:
• A recommendation notes Rampur Asava with kebabs—the whisky’s fruity complexity complements the smoky, savoury kebabs.
• Given its fruit wine layers and velvety texture, it would also pair well with grilled poultry, tandoori meats, or rich spiced dishes where its fruit and tannic notes can uplift and contrast