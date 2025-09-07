Scotching all rumours

In the past decade, Indian single malt whiskies have emerged from under the shadow of Scotch to claim their place on the global stage—driven by a potent mix of innovative craftsmanship, climatic advantages, and international acclaim. Indian producers leverage the rapid maturation delivered by India's tropical climate, unique six row barley, and creative cask experimentation to craft bold, flavorful whiskies in a fraction of the time needed in Scotland. This evolution is fuelled by a rising consumer preference for premium Indian brands, as evidenced by Indian single malts surpassing Scotch in domestic sales for the first time. Their meteoric rise has been validated by major international accolades: Amrut Fusion earned a top-three global ranking from Jim Murray, and in 2019, Amrut Distilleries secured both “World Whiskey of the Year” and “World Whiskey Producer of the Year” at the Bartender Spirits Awards.

Godawan 01–Rich & Rounded was named Best Single Malt at the 2024 London Spirits Competition and Rampur Asava claimed the prestigious title of Best World Whisky at the 2023 John Barleycorn Awards.