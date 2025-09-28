A Willy Wonka outing

Entering Manam is like experiencing a Wonka factory in real life. The newly opened Manam is more than an ordinary patisserie in the town. It’s a space to slow down, look around, and immerse yourself into the world of chocolate. The eatery cum experience centre is literally a theatre of chocolate-making with chocolate flowing even through overhead pipes—a heavan for many cocoa enthusiasts.

Food: Manam is somewhere between a café and a chocolate shop. Their cafe menu covers a range of familiar Western and Indian dishes from waffles and salads to keema, prawn and mango curry. The dessert section, a hit among people, is worth a try even if you don’t have a sweet tooth. But their matcha in their desserts is a show stealer. The coffee is great, undoubtedly. With over 30 chocolate-based drinks, the beverage bar appeals to customers across age groups. Vegans don’t need to worry. Their plant-based chocolate options are equally delicious. Their range of hot chocolate is perfect for a romantic date in Delhi’s chilling winters and there are plenty of savoury options to choose from.