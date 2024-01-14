AFC Asian Cup: Sunil Chhetri targets Uzbekistan tie after gritty show against Australia

Hailing his wards' performance, Indian head coach Igor Stimac said, "I am proud of my boys. They showed that they are a bunch of honest, hard-working people, who are committed to whatever we ask of them. India showed that a side placed 102nd in the FIFA World Rankings can thwart a team placed 77 places above them. It's frustrating when you have to play teams like these. It would probably not have been so, had it not been a team of Australia's calibre," said Stimac.