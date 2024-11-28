Martinez parades goalkeeper awards and justifies them with wonder save for Villa in Champions League

Emi Martinez began the night by walking onto the field with his children and parading a pair of trophies for being the world's best goalkeeper for the last two years.

He finished it by producing an astonishing save that vindicated those awards.

The Argentina international illuminated a 0-0 draw between his Aston Villa team and Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday by plucking the ball from behind him and scooping it off the goal line to deny Francisco Conceição what could have been the winner.

Replays showed the ball was almost entirely over the line before Martinez hooked it clear, and the goalkeeper was quickly congratulated by his teammates.

No save by Martinez will ever beat the one he pulled off for Argentina in the last seconds of extra time in the 2022 World Cup final, denying France striker Randal Kolo Muani and keeping teammate Lionel Messi's dream alive of finally winning soccer's biggest prize.