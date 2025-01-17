Haaland signs new record 9.5-year deal at Man City until 2034

LONDON: Erling Haaland has signed a blockbuster new deal at Manchester City that will keep the prolific forward at the Etihad until 2034, the Premier League champions announced on Friday.

The 24-year-old striker's existing contract was due to expire in June 2027 but he has now committed his future to the club for the next decade.

The deal is the longest in the Premier League, eclipsing the nine-year contract Cole Palmer signed with Chelsea year and Haaland will reportedly earn about £500,000 ($610,000) per week.

A post on the club's X account read: "Erling's here to stay! We're thrilled to announce Erling Haaland has extended his contract at City to 2034."

The Norwegian made an instant impact after joining City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and his overall tally for the club stands at a remarkable 111 goals in 126 games.