IN PICS | Devotees offer Attukal Pongala

Pongala festival which witnesses the convergence of thousands of women devotees from within the state and outside involves the preparation of offerings on red brick hearts lining on both sides of the roads.(Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
The women are set to prepare the Pongala payasam - a mix of rice, jaggery, scraped coconut, powdered cardamom, fried cashew nuts and raisins. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
The chief priest of Attukal Devi Temple, Goshala Vishnu Vasudevan Namboodiri lit the hearth at 10:30 am. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
On Saturday, the entire city was taken over by devotees and all the roads and byroads leading to the Attukal Bhagavati Temple have been lined up with makeshift hearths ready to be lit for offering ‘pongala’.(Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
The police department has imposed traffic restrictions in the capital till 8 pm Sunday
As many as 3,000 sanitation workers and 750 volunteers have been mobilised to ensure sanitation.