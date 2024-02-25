IN PICS | Devotees throng Medaram on final day of Jatara

Approximately 1.35 crore devotees offered prayers to the tribal deities during the jatara.(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Chief ministrer A Revanth Reddy offers prayers to tribal deities Sammakka-Saralamma at Medaram.(Photo | Express)
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan offers prayers to tribal deities Sammakka-Saralamma at Medaram.(Photo | Express)
Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) expressed her gratitude to the state government, Mulugu district administration, and police for the successful conclusion of the Medaram Jatara on Saturday.(Photo | Express)
Devotees offered ‘Vodi Biyyam’ (sacred rice), jaggery and sarees to the deities at the altars.(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Security personnel offer prayers to the deities.(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
A woman releases a sacrificial country hen into the air.(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Despite the conclusion of the jatara, lakhs of devotees continued to throng the village to make their offerings. Typically, devotees keep arriving at Medaram for almost a week after the jatara concludes.(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Many senior police officers, along with officials from the Mulugu district administration, offered prayers to the tribal deities before the Vana Pravesham ritual took place.(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)