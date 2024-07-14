Other

IN PICS | Who wore what at Anant Ambani-Radhika's extravagant wedding

Superstar Rajinikanth with his family upon their arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai.(Photo PTI)
Actor Priyanka Chopra with her husband and singer Nick Jonas poses for photographs upon her arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, in Mumbai.(Photo | PTI)
Actor Ram Charan with wife Upasana Kamineni (Photo | PTI)
Actor Suriya and his wife Jyothika (Photo | PTI)
Actor Suniel Shetty with his wife Mana Shetty, daughter Athiya Shetty, son-in-law and cricketer K L Rahul and son Ahan Shetty.(Photo | PTI)
Screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar with wife and actress Shabana Azmi.(Photo | PTI)
Former WWF wrestler and actor John Cena.(Photo | PTI)
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.(Photo | PTI)
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan with his wife Jaya Bachchan.(Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor Disha Patani poses for photographs upon her arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, in Mumbai.(Photo | PTI)
Cricketers Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma pose for pictures upon their arrival for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.(Photo | PTI)
Actor Janhvi Kapoor(Photo | PTI)
Actor Khushi Kapoor(Photo | PTI)
Actor Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan.(Photo | AP)
Actor Alia Bhatt(Photo | PTI)
Actor Salman Khan(Photo | PTI)
Actor Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan.(Photo | AP)
Actor Hrithik Roshan.(Photo | PTI)
Actor Venkatesh Daggubati and wife pose for photos upon their arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's post wedding ‘Blessing Ceremony’, in Mumbai.(Photo | PTI)
Director Atlee Kumar and wife Krishna Priya.(Photo | PTI)
Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput.(Photo | PTI)
Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni poses for a photograph with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva Singh.(Photo | AP)
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, his sister Krishna Shroff and their mother Ayesha Shroff.(Photo | PTI)
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair poses for a photograph with his wife Cherie Blair at the wedding of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.(Photo | AP)
Singer, songwriter and rapper Keinan Warsame (K’naan) upon his arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.(Photo | PTI)
Actor Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur(Photo | PTI)
