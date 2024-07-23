Other

IN PICS | The vibrant hues of Telangana's Bonalu festival 2024

(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
Sri Loganathan Velmurugan
Updated on
2 min read
(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

Bonalu is a traditional Hindu festival centered on the Goddess Mahakali from Telangana.

(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

Bonalu is more than just a religious festival; it is a cultural spectacle that brings together people from different walks of life.

(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

It highlights the rich traditions and cultural heritage of Telangana.

(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

In recent years, Bonalu has gained recognition beyond Telangana, attracting tourists and cultural enthusiasts who are keen to witness the unique traditions and vibrant festivities.

(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

For those who partake in the festivities, Bonalu is not just a ritual but a heartfelt expression of gratitude and reverence to the Goddess Mahakali.

(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
Bonalu festival
Bonalu festival artist performers
Telangana festival

