IN PICS | The vibrant hues of Telangana's Bonalu festival 2024

Bonalu is a traditional Hindu festival centered on the Goddess Mahakali from Telangana..Bonalu is more than just a religious festival; it is a cultural spectacle that brings together people from different walks of life..It highlights the rich traditions and cultural heritage of Telangana..In recent years, Bonalu has gained recognition beyond Telangana, attracting tourists and cultural enthusiasts who are keen to witness the unique traditions and vibrant festivities..For those who partake in the festivities, Bonalu is not just a ritual but a heartfelt expression of gratitude and reverence to the Goddess Mahakali.