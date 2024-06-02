1,983 Agniveervayu trainees pass out of Chennai's Tambaram Air Force Station

A total of 1,983 Agniveervayu trainees, including 234 women, passed out from Mechanical Training Institute (MTI) and Workshop Training Institute (WTI) on June 1, 2024.
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
The passing out parade marked the successful culmination of 22 weeks of rigorous and transformative military training at both institutes.
Air Vice Marshal Aman Kapur, Senior officer-in-charge Administration and Central Air Command, was the reviewing officer of the parade.
Air Vice Marshal Aman Kapur urged all trainees to hone their skills, enhance professional knowledge and develop an ecosystem to learn in order to contribute towards aerospace safety in defence of the nation.
Air Vice Marshal Kapur also asked Agniveervayu to be physically fit, mentally agile to uphold the core values of the Indian Air Force.
The parade was followed by various activities, including arms drill, physical training display, drill by Agniveervayu team, yoga, continuity drill without arms and unarmed combat drill.