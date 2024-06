IN PICS | Eid-ul-Adha 2024: Devotees offer prayers during sacrifice festival

Devotees gathered at the Jama Masjid to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha festival, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Children at the Jama Masjid after offering prayers (namaz) on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha festival. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)









Devotees offering special prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha at Karumbukadai in Coimbatore. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)









Devotees offering special prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha at Karumbukadai in Coimbatore. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)









Kids greet each other on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha at Qutub Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)









Devotees offering special prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha at Qutub Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)









Devotees offering special prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha at Qutub Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)









People offering special prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha at Tamukkam Ground in Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)









People offering special prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha at Tamukkam Ground in Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)









Muslim women greet each other during the eve of Eidul-Adha, near Gandhi statue, Puducherry. (Photo | Sriram R, EPS)









Devotees attend a special prayer on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha, near Gandhi statue, Puducherry. (Photo | Sriram R, EPS)









A devotee offering prayer during Eid-ul-Adha in Tirupathi. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)