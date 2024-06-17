Other

IN PICS | Hyderabad city witness heavy downpour

(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
Following the heavy downpour in the Hyderabad, the Buddha statue, the Secretariat, and the Ambedkar statue became invisible from the Tank Bund road in Hyderabad. Express/ Sri Loganathan Velmurugan(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
Hyderabad is experiencing a pleasant weather due to the recent rainfalls.(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted rain and thunderstorm in the city.(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
The city also witnessed continuous downpours last week with light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas.(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
A women carries an umbrella as she walks through the stagnated rain water, in Hyderabad on June 17, 2024.(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
Rain with gusty winds was experienced in most parts of city on Monday afternoon.(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
