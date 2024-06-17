IN PICS | Hyderabad city witness heavy downpour

Following the heavy downpour in the Hyderabad, the Buddha statue, the Secretariat, and the Ambedkar statue became invisible from the Tank Bund road in Hyderabad. Express/ Sri Loganathan Velmurugan(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
Hyderabad is experiencing a pleasant weather due to the recent rainfalls.(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted rain and thunderstorm in the city.(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
The city also witnessed continuous downpours last week with light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas.(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
A women carries an umbrella as she walks through the stagnated rain water, in Hyderabad on June 17, 2024.(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)
Rain with gusty winds was experienced in most parts of city on Monday afternoon.(Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)