IN PICS | Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam begins, check details

Last year 8.5 lakh students had registered to appear for the exams.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Out of 7.7 lakh students, 4.1 lakh are girls, 3.6 lakh are boys and one transgender. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Speaking about the drop in numbers, school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that it could be due to students opting to enrol in polytechnic and ITI institutes.(Photo |S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Last year, 7.8 lakh students had written Class 11 exams, of which 7.02 lakh had passed. (Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
School education minister said that all facilities including toilets and drinking water have been ensured in examination centres.(Photo |S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The number of private candidates writing the examinations is 21,875 and jail inmates are 235. (Photo |S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
There are 7,534 higher secondary schools in Tamil Nadu.(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
About 3,200 flying squad members, 1,135 standing squad members and 43,200 hall invigilators will oversee the exams.(Photo |S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)