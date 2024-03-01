Other

IN PICS | Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam begins, check details

There are 7,534 higher secondary schools in Tamil Nadu.
More than 7.7 lakh students to write the Class 12 board examinations that begins with the language paper on March 1, in 3,302 centres across Tamil Nadu.
More than 7.7 lakh students to write the Class 12 board examinations that begins with the language paper on March 1, in 3,302 centres across Tamil Nadu.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Online Desk
Updated on
2 min read
Last year 8.5 lakh students had registered to appear for the exams.
Last year 8.5 lakh students had registered to appear for the exams.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Out of 7.7 lakh students, 4.1 lakh are girls, 3.6 lakh are boys and one transgender.
Out of 7.7 lakh students, 4.1 lakh are girls, 3.6 lakh are boys and one transgender. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Speaking about the drop in numbers, school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that it could be due to students opting to enrol in polytechnic and ITI institutes.
Speaking about the drop in numbers, school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that it could be due to students opting to enrol in polytechnic and ITI institutes.(Photo |S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Last year, 7.8 lakh students had written Class 11 exams, of which 7.02 lakh had passed.
Last year, 7.8 lakh students had written Class 11 exams, of which 7.02 lakh had passed. (Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
School education minister said that all facilities including toilets and drinking water have been ensured in examination centres.
School education minister said that all facilities including toilets and drinking water have been ensured in examination centres.(Photo |S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The number of private candidates writing the examinations is 21,875 and jail inmates are 235.
The number of private candidates writing the examinations is 21,875 and jail inmates are 235. (Photo |S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
There are 7,534 higher secondary schools in Tamil Nadu.
There are 7,534 higher secondary schools in Tamil Nadu.(Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
About 3,200 flying squad members, 1,135 standing squad members and 43,200 hall invigilators will oversee the exams.
About 3,200 flying squad members, 1,135 standing squad members and 43,200 hall invigilators will oversee the exams.(Photo |S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
school
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
12th class students
Tamil Nadu HSC

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com