IN PICS | What is Palm Sunday? How is it celebrated ?

Palm Sunday commemorates the Christian belief in the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, when he was greeted by cheering crowds waving palm branches that they set out on the ground along his path, according to the Bible.
The procession of Jesus into Jerusalem is described by the four Gospel writers in the Bible.
In the biblical Palm Sunday story, a cheering crowd greeted Jesus along the road. Some spread their garments on the ground; others threw down leafy branches they had cut from the fields. In the Gospel of John, they are branches from palms, a tree that symbolized victory and triumph.
The ritual typically starts with a blessing of the palms by clergy.
It's followed by a reading of the Passion of Christ, meaning an account of the final events of Jesus' life.