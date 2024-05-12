IN PICS | Ooty Flower Show 2024: High ticket rates a matter of concern?

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and agricultural production commissioner and principal secretary Apoorva inaugurated the 126th edition of flower show at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) in Nilgiris on May 10, 2024.
Officials say a total of 2.60 lakh varieties of flowers and 5,000 flower pots are displayed in ten different structures at the garden.
A majority of vistors complained that the entry fee of Rs 150 for an adult and Rs 75 for a child was too high.
When visitors opined that the entry fee was too high, traders said their businesses are affected because less people have been travelling to the hill station due to the e-pass system introduced by Madras High Court.
Visitors to Ooty and Kodaikanal are now required to obtain an e-pass before entering the Nilgiris’ checkpoints.
The replica of the engine and compartment of Nilgiris Mountain Railway has been designed using 80,000 carnation flowers.
Besides the Flower Show, the Ooty Summer Festival, held at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG), boasts a plethora of attractions, including a Fruit Show, a Vegetable Show, a Rose Show and a Spice Show.