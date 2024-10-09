IN PICS | Garba Night at Chennai's Express Avenue mall

The Garba Night at Express Avenue has been a tradition for almost a decade, inviting Chennaiites across communities to participate. .There are more than 8,000 Gujju families in Chennai..Started in 1956, The Gujarat Samaj Mambalam is believed to be the pioneer of this tradition in the city. .The Gujarat Samaj Mambalam is believed to be the pioneer of this tradition in the city. .Navartri is synonymous with Garba in the western part of India, and Gujaratis can break into Garba anytime, anywhere..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest