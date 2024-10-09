Other

IN PICS | Garba Night at Chennai's Express Avenue mall

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

The Garba Night at Express Avenue has been a tradition for almost a decade, inviting Chennaiites across communities to participate.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

There are more than 8,000 Gujju families in Chennai.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Started in 1956, The Gujarat Samaj Mambalam is believed to be the pioneer of this tradition in the city.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Navartri is synonymous with Garba in the western part of India, and Gujaratis can break into Garba anytime, anywhere.

(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
