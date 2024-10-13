IN PICS | Kulasai Dasara 2024: A festival of vibrant hues

Kulasaid Dasara is a cultural and religious festival held at the 300-year-old Sri Mutharamman temple in Kulasekharapatnam, Tamil Nadu..The festival is held during the ten days leading up to Vijayadashami..‘Mahisha Soorasamharam’, the final event of the Dussehra festival was held at the beach adjacent to Kulasekarapattinam Mutharamman temple on October 11, 2024..Over 10 lakh devotees from across south India participated in the festival..People of all ages dressed up to seek alms for Goddess Mutharamman..Over 4,000 police personnel from southern districts were deployed to ensure safety and security..Located south of Tiruchendur, Kulasekarapattinam is a historical coastal town in the district. .Named after the mighty Pandyan king Maravarman Kulasekara Pandyan-I, Kulasekarapattinam was the port of call for vessels bringing fine steeds from the Arab countries..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest