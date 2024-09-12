IN PICS | TN flower farmers face setback amid Kerala govt cancels state level Onam celebrations

The Wayanad disaster that killed more than 400 people in Kerala seems to have had a deleterious effect on neighbouring Tamil Nadu too as hundreds of flower farmers and traders in Coimbatore have been hit by the steep slump in price and quantum of flowers sent to Kerala for Onam festival this year.
(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Kerala government had announced that there won’t be any Onam festival celebrations on Sunday this year due to the Wayanad disaster and urged people to help those affected in the landslides.
(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
According to farmers, over 110 tonnes of flowers were sent to Kerala last year during Onam, but it has dropped to just 15 tonnes this year. One kg of marigold flower was sold for Rs 50 last year, but a 30kg flower bag gets just Rs 150 to Rs 200 this year, they said.
(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The festival widely celebrated in Kerala is the busiest season of the year for the farmers in Coimbatore.
(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Thondamuthur block in Coimbatore district is popular for its flower cultivation.
(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Farmers dump flowers on agri field near Vadivelampalayam in Coimbatore district due to drop in prices.
(Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
The Kerala government’s decision has affected the livelihood of a lot of people who are part of the floral trade, including farmers, traders, flower pickers, truck drivers, commission agents, and dealers in Coimbatore.