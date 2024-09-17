IN PICS | 70-feet Khairatabad Ganesh idol immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake

The immersion of Lord Ganesh idols in water bodies, marking the end of the nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, began on a grand scale on Sept 17, Tuesday morning..The 70-feet gigantic Khairatbad Ganesh Idol was immerssed in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad..Large number of devotees, chanting ‘Ganesh Maharaj Ki Jai’ , took part in the procession..The 'Shobha Yatra' (immersion procession) began at around 7:00 AM, and concluded around 1:30 PM..This year, the city is expected to see the immersion of around one lakh idols. .The administration has made extensive arrangements to facilitate the process..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest