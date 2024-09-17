Other

IN PICS | 70-feet Khairatabad Ganesh idol immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake

(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

The immersion of Lord Ganesh idols in water bodies, marking the end of the nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, began on a grand scale on Sept 17, Tuesday morning.

(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

The 70-feet gigantic Khairatbad Ganesh Idol was immerssed in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad.

(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Large number of devotees, chanting ‘Ganesh Maharaj Ki Jai’ , took part in the procession.

(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

The 'Shobha Yatra' (immersion procession) began at around 7:00 AM, and concluded around 1:30 PM.

(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

This year, the city is expected to see the immersion of around one lakh idols.

(Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

The administration has made extensive arrangements to facilitate the process.

