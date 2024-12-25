When the sea rose: Remembering the 2004 tsunami two decades later

On December 26, 2004, a powerful 9.1-magnitude earthquake, off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra, triggered a tsunami that killed around 2,30,000 people across a dozen countries, including India.

The calm Sunday following Christmas turned into a nightmare for hundreds of families across Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts, from Cuddalore to Kanyakumari, as well as parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The huge waves ravaged habitations, infrastructure and claimed several lives.