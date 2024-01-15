Galleries

IN PHOTOS | Ayodhya Ram Mandir: All set to redefine spirituality and modernity

Ayodhya is moving towards becoming one of the most prominent destinations presenting a beguiling blend of spirituality and modernity.
The under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya.(File Photo | AP)
The transformation is palpable with 37 government departments coordinating 178 projects related to road, railways, beautification, parking, ghat restoration and renovation, worth Rs 30,508.11 crore.
The transformation is palpable with 37 government departments coordinating 178 projects related to road, railways, beautification, parking, ghat restoration and renovation, worth Rs 30,508.11 crore. (Photo | PTI)
A graffiti depicting a scene from the Hindu epic Ramayan ahead of the Jan. 22 consecration of the Ram Mandi, at the 'Dharampath' in Ayodhya.
A graffiti depicting a scene from the Hindu epic Ramayan ahead of the Jan. 22 consecration of the Ram Mandi, at the 'Dharampath' in Ayodhya.(Photo | PTI)
The upcoming shopping complexes, entertainment hubs, wax museum, a mega fountain park, tent city — all are racing against the time to meet the deadlines while reflecting a transformation of the landscape of the town, which is set to give a robust boost to the economy of the entire region.
The upcoming shopping complexes, entertainment hubs, wax museum, a mega fountain park, tent city — all are racing against the time to meet the deadlines while reflecting a transformation of the landscape of the town, which is set to give a robust boost to the economy of the entire region.(Photo | PTI)
A truck carrying a 108-feet long incense stick for Shri Ram Janambhoomi Temple on its way to the temple ahead of the consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya
A truck carrying a 108-feet long incense stick for Shri Ram Janambhoomi Temple on its way to the temple ahead of the consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya(Photo | PTI)
Artists make a graffiti depicting Lord Ram and Goddess Sita on the wall of an overbridge in Ayodhya.
Artists make a graffiti depicting Lord Ram and Goddess Sita on the wall of an overbridge in Ayodhya.(Photo | PTI)
Ayodhya has 35 new hotels and 600 home stays, an international airport, thematically renovated glitzy railway station, widened roads, corridors, railway overbridges (ROBs), decorated buildings and decked up temples.
Ayodhya has 35 new hotels and 600 home stays, an international airport, thematically renovated glitzy railway station, widened roads, corridors, railway overbridges (ROBs), decorated buildings and decked up temples.(Photo | PTI)
A worker gives final touches to the doors meant for the Ram Temple, ahead of the Jan. 22 consecration, in Ayodhya.
A worker gives final touches to the doors meant for the Ram Temple, ahead of the Jan. 22 consecration, in Ayodhya.(Photo | PTI)
