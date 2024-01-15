IN PHOTOS | Ayodhya Ram Mandir: All set to redefine spirituality and modernity

Ayodhya is moving towards becoming one of the most prominent destinations presenting a beguiling blend of spirituality and modernity.(Photo | PTI)
The transformation is palpable with 37 government departments coordinating 178 projects related to road, railways, beautification, parking, ghat restoration and renovation, worth Rs 30,508.11 crore. (Photo | PTI)
A graffiti depicting a scene from the Hindu epic Ramayan ahead of the Jan. 22 consecration of the Ram Mandi, at the 'Dharampath' in Ayodhya.(Photo | PTI)
The upcoming shopping complexes, entertainment hubs, wax museum, a mega fountain park, tent city — all are racing against the time to meet the deadlines while reflecting a transformation of the landscape of the town, which is set to give a robust boost to the economy of the entire region.(Photo | PTI)
A truck carrying a 108-feet long incense stick for Shri Ram Janambhoomi Temple on its way to the temple ahead of the consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya(Photo | PTI)
Artists make a graffiti depicting Lord Ram and Goddess Sita on the wall of an overbridge in Ayodhya.(Photo | PTI)
Ayodhya has 35 new hotels and 600 home stays, an international airport, thematically renovated glitzy railway station, widened roads, corridors, railway overbridges (ROBs), decorated buildings and decked up temples.(Photo | PTI)
A worker gives final touches to the doors meant for the Ram Temple, ahead of the Jan. 22 consecration, in Ayodhya.(Photo | PTI)