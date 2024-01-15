IN PHOTOS | 'Bhogi' smoke engulfs Chennai

Bhogi is celebrated on the eve of the harvest festival 'Pongal.' People burn domestic waste in keeping with tradition to welcome a new beginning.

The residents of Chennai woke up to the city covered by dense fog and smoke on Bhogi day which marks the beginning of Pongal festival. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

A report quoting air quality index (AQI) data released in real-time by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed that Alandur recorded an air quality index of 126 (unhealthy for sensitive groups). (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)









Three international flights and a domestic flight from Delhi scheduled to land in Chennai were diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday as 'Bhogi' smoke affected visibility. (Photo | R Sriram, EPS)









Both arrivals and departure of flights were disrupted for about two hours in the morning. (Photo | R Sriram, EPS)









The impact on air traffic due to the burning of waste was relatively minimal this year given sensitization and precautionary measures. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)







