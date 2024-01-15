IN PHOTOS | 'Bhogi' smoke engulfs Chennai

Bhogi is celebrated on the eve of the harvest festival 'Pongal.' People burn domestic waste in keeping with tradition to welcome a new beginning.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A report quoting air quality index (AQI) data released in real-time by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed that Alandur recorded an air quality index of 126 (unhealthy for sensitive groups).(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Three international flights and a domestic flight from Delhi scheduled to land in Chennai were diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday as 'Bhogi' smoke affected visibility.(Photo | R Sriram, EPS)
Both arrivals and departure of flights were disrupted for about two hours in the morning.(Photo | R Sriram, EPS)
The impact on air traffic due to the burning of waste was relatively minimal this year given sensitization and precautionary measures.(Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Airport authorities had days ago appealed to people living near the airfield to avoid burning waste as the resultant smog could affect visibility and affect flight operations.
(Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Thick layer of smog covers the city after people in chennai celebrate Bhogi on Sunday. A scene at Marina beach. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)