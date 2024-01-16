The Avaniyapuram Jallikattu held on January 15 was the first bull-taming festival of the new year in the Madurai district. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)

Galleries IN PHOTOS | Madurai witnesses grand Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, first bull taming event in district this season Jallikattu is predominantly celebrated in Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations. In the sport, a bull is released into a crowd of people and participants of the event try to grab the large hump on the bull's back, attempting to bring the bull to a stop.

The second Jallikattu of the season in Madurai is held on Tuesday in Palamedu, and on January 17 the famous Alanganallur Jallikattu will be held in the district. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)









The Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, which saw the participation of 825 bulls after 25 were rejected during physical fitness checks of the animals. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)









Around 430 bull tamers participated in the ten rounds of the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu in which Karthik emerged victorious after taming 17 bulls. The winner received a car, cow and calf. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)







