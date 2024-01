"The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya was an extraordinary moment that would make everyone full of emotions. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the Ram Lalla idol and touches its feet. (Videograb)









PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwant present in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. (Videograb)









Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly constructed Ram Mandir for its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)