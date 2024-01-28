IN PICS| Shamar Joseph's 7-68 inspires West Indies to a stunning win over Australia
West Indies recorded their first win in Australia since they last tasted victory in Perth in 1997.
Injured pace bowler Shamar Joseph produced a stunning spell of fast bowling to lead his side to one of the greatest upsets in Test history to stun Australia by eight runs in Brisbane on Jan 28, 2024..(Photo | AFP)
The West Indies, who brought an understrength side to Australia for the Test series, gave debuts to four players, including Joseph, in the two Tests.(Photo | AFP)
West Indies were beaten inside three days in Adelaide last week and were expected to suffer a similar fate in the day-night Test in Brisbane.(Photo | AP)
After bowling Australia out for 207 in the second session Sunday, the West Indies recorded their first win in Australia since they last tasted victory in Perth in 1997.(Photo | AP)
Shamar Joseph was outstanding, bowling 11.5 overs of hostile pace to finish with 7-68 in just his second Test.(Photo | AP)
Shamar Joseph, who had to retire hurt after being hit on the toe in the second innings on Saturday night, did not bowl Saturday and only came into the attack 45 minutes into the first session.(Photo | AFP)
Shamar Joseph dismissed Green when the Australian No.4 chopped on, then bowled Travis Head with a beautiful yorker, Head's second first-ball duck of the match.(Photo | AFP)
Through all the carnage, Smith stood firm for the Australians, answering his critics with a superb innings of 91, but it was in vain as the underdogs stunned the world Test champions.(Photo | AP)