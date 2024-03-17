Pictures of the Week Photo Gallery

Galleries

Snowflakes cover the photograph of a fallen Ukrainian serviceman , in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Photo | AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, rear, reacts after drinking from a cup at the closing session of the National People's Congress held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Monday, March 11, 2024. (Photo | AP)
A Ukrainian serviceman walks by a poster of a Ukrainian postal stamp showing sunken Russian ships and a depiction of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 15, 2024. Earlier in the week, Russian media reported that the Russian navy chief, Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov, was fired and replaced with Northern Fleet commander, Alexander Moiseyev but the Kremlin and the Defense Ministry haven't yet confirmed the reshuffle, which Russian commentators linked to the latest Black Sea Fleet's mishaps. (Photo | AP)
Women perform covering their faces with white scarves to symbolize that women are invisible in the justice system during an International Women's Day event in Lima, Peru, March 8, 2024. Martin Mejia
Veronica Kutdo stands with salvaged hens amid the charred debris of her home after an overnight fire in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, March 8, 2024. (Photo | AP)
The body of a Veracruz state police officer lies in the middle of the road after he was fatally shot while patrolling in the Lomas de Rio Medio neighborhood of Veracruz, Mexico, March 12, 2024. (Photo | AP)
Aid packages are seen at left, on a platform near to the docked ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group, center front, as it prepares to ferry some 200 tonnes of rice and flour directly to Gaza, at the port in Larnaca, Cyprus, Monday, March 11, 2024. (Photo | AP)
Demonstrators march during a Women's Day protest in Madrid, Spain, Friday, March 8, 2024. Spanish women are marking International Women's Day with a full day strike and dozens of protests across the country against wage gap and gender violence. (Photo | AP)
Trains are parked outside the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. German train drivers union GDL called for another strike on Tuesday.(Photo | AP)
Red Star fans support their team during a Serbian National soccer league derby match between Red Star and Partizan in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Photo | AP)
Riots police stand in front of the Parliament as fires from molotov cocktails thrown by protestors are seen in the background, during a students demonstration in central in Athens, Greece, Friday, March 8, 2024. Thousands of protesters have gathered in central Athens to oppose government plans to introduce privately-run universities, following weeks of demonstrations including scores of university building occupations by students. (Photo | AP)
A member of the World Central Kitchen walks by the humanitarian aid loaded onto pallets for transportation to the port of Larnaca where it will be shipped to Gaza, at a warehouse near Larnaca, Cyprus, on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Photo | AP)
A honour guard soldier gives a flower to a girl on International Women's Day in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, March 8, 2024. International Women's Day on March 8 is an official holiday in Russia.(Photo | AP)
A "Happy Ramadan" sign is illuminated on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, when observant Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, in a pedestrian zone in Frankfurt, Germany, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Photo | AP)

