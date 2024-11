Swami Swaroopanandaji (2nd from left), the global head of Chinmaya Mission lighting the ceremonial lamp to mark the inauguration of the second edition of the Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman ceremony in Delhi in the presence of (from L-R) Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of The New Indian Express Group, Prabhu Chawla, editorial director of The New Indian Express, Lakshmi Menon, TNIE CEO and Santwana Bhattacharya, TNIE Editor.