IN PICS | BAFTA Awards 2024: Oppenheimer dominates with 7 honours

Director Christopher Nolan, winner of the best film award and director award for 'Oppenheimer', at the 77th British Academy Film Awards.(Photo | AP)
Director Christopher Nolan, from left, producer Emma Thomas, and producer Charles Roven, winners of the best film award for 'Oppenheimer' at the 77th British Academy Film Awards.(Photo | AP)
Emma Stone, winner of the leading actress award for 'Poor Things' at the 77th British Academy Film Awards.(Photo | AP)
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, winner of the supporting actress award for 'The Holdovers' at the 77th British Academy Film Awards.(Photo | AP)
Susan Downey, left, and Robert Downey Jr winner of the supporting actor award for 'Oppenheimer' at the 77th British Academy Film Awards.(Photo | AP)
Hoyte van Hoytema, winner of the cinematography award for 'Oppenheimer' at the 77th British Academy Film Awards.(Photo | AP)
Jennifer Lame, winner of the editing award for 'Oppenheimer' at the 77th British Academy Film Awards.(Photo | AP)
Holly Waddington, winner of the costume design award for 'Poor Things' at the 77th British Academy Film Awards.(Photo | AP)
Director Jonathan Glazer, left, and producer James Wilson, winners of the outstanding british film and film not in the english language award for 'The Zone of Interest' at the 77th British Academy Film Awards.(Photo | AP)
James Price, left, and Shona Heath winners of the best production design award for 'Poor Things' at the 77th British Academy Film Awards.(Photo | AP)
Ludwig Goransson, winner of the original score award for 'Oppenheimer' at the 77th British Academy Film Awards.(Photo | AP)