Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career

Published: 16th August 2018 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 02:19 PM  

Indian Prime Minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee sharing words with President A P J Abdul Kalam. (Photo | EPS)
Prime Minister A B Vajpayee with L K Advani in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
This file image, shows TN Governor Dr P S Ramamohan Rao and Chief Minister Dr J Jayalalitha welcoming Prime minister of India Mr Vajpayee at the Meenambakkam Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee with his grand-daughter Niharika on his 84th birthday at his residence in New Delhi, 26, December 2007. (File | PTI)
Scientific advisor to the Defence Minister and Secretary Department of Defence Research and Development Dr A P J Abdul Kalam (right) and Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy R Chidambaram (left) calling on the Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, 14 May 1998. (File | EPS)
Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee with M Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TN Governor M Fathima Beevi at the airport. (File | EPS)
Chandrashekhar, former Prime Minister is seen along with the BJP president A B Vajpayee and the Democratic Socialist Party leader H N Bahuguna (right). (File | PTI)
Former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee meeting with the then Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr Nawaz Sherif at New Delhi, 23 Septemeber 1998. (File | PTI)
BJP Leader and Leader of the opposition Party in Parliment AB Vajpayee aiming the 'Dhanush' presented to him at a Rally organised by the 'Bharathiya Janata Anusuchit Jati Morcha', at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, 02/September 1996. (File | PTI)
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with a chaddar which will be offered on his behalf at Ajmer Sharif dargah, in New Delhi, 7 July 2008. (File | PTI)
Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee meets with Sonia Gandhi, Leader of India main opposition Congress party in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
Prime Minister, A B Vajpayee with Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Vinod Khanna - (File | PTI/Subhash Chander Malhotra)
Prime Minister A B Vajpayee at the Ancient City built by king Darius one in 525 b c near Shiraz on the last day of his four day visit to Iran in Tehran. (File | PTI)
Prime Minister A B Vajpayee on the ocassion of Holi Festival with a child at his residence in New Delhi. (File | PTI/Subhash Chander Malhotra)
Prime Minister A B Vajpayee with Artists Ram and Laxman during Vijayadhashami celebration in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
Rajinikanth with former Prime MInister of India Vajpayee. (Photo | EPS)
Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee sporting a Arab head gear as a delegation of Haz pilgrims called on him. (File | PTI)
Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with cine stars Sri Devi and Aishwarya Rai at PM Residence in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ISRO. (File | EPS)
