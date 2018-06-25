STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This is how Express stood up to 'The Emergency' declared by Indira Gandhi in 1975

Published: 25th June 2018 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 10:41 AM  

1975 Emergency, Indian Express
On the 45th anniversary of Emergency, let us take a look at how Express reported 'The Emergency' declared by then PM Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975.
1 / 10
1975 Emergency, Indian Express
A blank editorial space to capture a black chapter. This on June 28, 1975, three days after the Emergency was declared.
2 / 10
1975 Emergency, Indian Express
A newspaper clipping from June 28, 1975, mentioning the arrests made in the wake of Emergency.
3 / 10
1975 Emergency, Indian Express
Another clipping from June 28, 1975, reporting the DMK demand that Prime Minister Indira Gandhi withdraw Emergency.
4 / 10
1975 Emergency, Indian Express
Another clipping from June 28, 1975, three days after declaration of the Emergency.
5 / 10
1975 Emergency, Indian Express
The cartoon 'Very Private View on June 28, 1975 capturing succinctly the shock of Emergency.
6 / 10
1975 Emergency, Indian Express
This report from June 28, 1975 mentions Agriculture Minister Jagjivan Ram being placed under 'house arrest'.
7 / 10
1975 Emergency, Indian Express
This on the resignation of Additional Solicitor General F S Nariman on June 28, 1975 again.
8 / 10
1975 Emergency, Indian Express
This on the suspension of five Congress MLAs of West Bengal Assembly for 'gross breach of discipline' on June 28, 1975.
9 / 10
1975 Emergency, Indian Express
Indira, Sanjay fall, says this March 21, 1977 headline celebrating the withdrawal of 'The Emergency'.
10 / 10
TAGS
emergency Sanjay Gandhi 1975 Emergency  Indira Gandhi The Emergency June 25 1975
