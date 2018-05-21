STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Galleries Nation

A look back at Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

Published: 21st May 2018 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 11:22 AM  

15/08/1989 - NEW DELHI : Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 42nd anniversary of Independence - Express Photo]
Rajiv Gandhi, India's sixth Prime Minister, was assassinated on 21 May 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. An LTTE activist named Thenmozhi Rajaratnam detonated an RDX-laden suicide belt while greeting Rajiv at a function. Here is a look back at the traumatic incident. (Express Photo)
1 / 19
5/2/2009 - COLOMBO: A group of Sri Lankan people listen to military personnel give a talk on heavy artillery guns on public display at a state exhibition in Colombo - AFP Photo.
Civil war was raging in Sri Lanka and on 5 June 1987, India, with Operation Poomalai, intervened. On 29 July 1987, the extremist group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam entered into a peace agreement with the Sri Lankan government that was brokered by India. | AFP
2 / 19
The IPKF contingent which sailed off for home from Trincomalee on 29 November 89, arrived on board M V Akbar | Express photo
The Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) contingent that was set to sail off for home from Trincomalee on 29 November 1989, is seen arriving on board M V Akbar. | Express photo
3 / 19
A Sri Lankan sailor attempt to hit Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi with his rifle butt during his visit to Colombo - Express Photo.
The India-brokered attempt peace was not to the liking of the Sinhalese as well the LTTE. This came to light when a Sri Lankan naval officer named Vijitha Rahana tried to assault Rajiv Gandhi while he was visiting Colombo on 30 July, 1987. | Express Photo
4 / 19
Though the Indian Peace Keeping Force was not intended to get involved in major operations, but it ended up fighting large-scale military battles against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. The move was to tackle LTTE’s dream of a sovereign Tamil Eelam, which was a threat to India's 'unity, national interest and territorial integrity'. In Image: Rajiv Gandhi with Panrutti Ramachandran having talks with LTTE supremo Prabakaran | PTI
5 / 19
Prabhakaran (2nd from right) is seen along with other LTTE leaders in Jaffna after they announced a surrender of arms to the Indian Army under a peace accord | PTI/AP
6 / 19
The VP Singh-led National Front government, which came to power in 1989 was short-lived and the LTTE feared the comeback of Rajiv Gandhi. In Image: Former Prime Ministers V P Singh and Rajiv Gandhi. | Express Photo
7 / 19
In 1990, the LTTE, under Veluppillai Prabhakaran, reportedly summoned four of his trusted lieutenants to physically eliminate the Indian Prime Minister. The decision was taken in Jaffna after a discussion on the re-induction of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) and a crackdown on the LTTE in Sri Lanka. In Image: Veluppillai Prabhakaran | Express Photo
8 / 19
This led to Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in the infamous suicide bombing at Sriperumbudur | Express Photo
9 / 19
Human Bomb Dhanu, Nalini spotted at the event in which PM Rajiv Gandhi would assisinated. | Express Photo
Rajiv appeared at the Sriperumbudur temple grounds where he was greeted by Thenmozhi Rajaratnam alias Dhanu, who, while trying to touch Gandhi's feet, activated a bomb wrapped around her body. | Express Photo
10 / 19
In this picture the body of Sivarasan, the mastermind in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, can be seen after he committed suicide by shooting himself on the outskirts of Bangalore city | PTI Photo
11 / 19
This was the hideout of the Rajiv Gandhi murder accused | Express Photo
12 / 19
A G Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, is seen. | Express Photo
13 / 19
Nalini, another accused in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, can be seen here. She continues to be in jail. | Express Photo
14 / 19
Seventy-year-old Anandraj, a Dravida Kazhagam activist, in whose house at Anna Nagar in Naavalpattu, the LTTE hardcore militant Santhan committed suicide by consuming cyanide. | Express Photo
15 / 19
In this 8 June 2015 photo, Perarivalan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, is seen being brought to the RGGGH for a master health check up | Express Photo by P Jawahar
16 / 19
The final moments of Rajiv Gandhi's life and the event was captured by Hari babu, a photographer present at the event. He was killed in the blast but his camera, which contained the fateful moments in film, proved to be a crucial evidence. | Express Photo
The final moments of Rajiv Gandhi's life and the event were captured by Hari Babu, a photographer present at the event. He was killed in the blast but his camera, which contained the fateful moments in film, proved to be a crucial piece of evidence. | Express Photo
17 / 19
Rajiv Gandhi, India's 6th Prime Minister was assassinated on 21 May 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. An LTTE activist named Thenmozhi Rajaratnam detonated an RDX laden suicide belt while greeting Gandhi at a function. Here is a look bakc at the truamatic incident.
Samdani Begam with Rajiv Gandhi moments before the assassination at Sriperumbudur. Dhanu, whose hair is adorned with jasmine flowers, is the belt bomber who killed Rajiv Gandhi in the explosion | Express Photo
18 / 19
Seven pilliars, each featuring a human value surrounds the site of the blast, at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial. (Photo | CC-by-sa PlaneMad/Wikimedia)
Seven pillars surround the site of the blast at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial. (Photo | CC-by-sa PlaneMad/Wikimedia)
19 / 19
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LTTE civil war Rajiv Gandhi Tamil Eelam Sriperumbudur assassination Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Rajiv Gandhi assassination Tamil nationalism Sri Lankan Civil War Indian Peace Keeping Force
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp