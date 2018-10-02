Here are some lesser known facts about former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)

1 / 10