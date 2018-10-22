Home Galleries Nation

Happy Birthday Amit Shah: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Chanakya of BJP'

Published: 22nd October 2018 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 07:20 PM  

Then Uttar Pradesh BJP incharge Amit Shah attends a prayer meeting for Uttarakhand flood victims.
Then Uttar Pradesh BJP incharge Amit Shah attends a prayer meeting for Uttarakhand flood victims.
1 / 10
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi being garlanded by State Home Minister Amit Shah after his election as Gujarat Cricket Association president at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi being garlanded by State Home Minister Amit Shah after his election as Gujarat Cricket Association president at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
2 / 10
Then Gujarat Minister Amit Shah with his wife arrives at Sardar Patel airport in Ahmedabad.
Then Gujarat Minister Amit Shah with his wife arrives at Sardar Patel airport in Ahmedabad.
3 / 10
Then Gujarat Minister Amit Shah filing his nomination papers for Gujarat Assembly Elections.
Then Gujarat Minister Amit Shah filing his nomination papers for Gujarat Assembly Elections.
4 / 10
Amit Shah being taken to a court by CBI officials in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, in Ahmedabad.
Amit Shah being taken to a court by CBI officials in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, in Ahmedabad.
5 / 10
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi, raising hands with Narhari Amin (C) and Amit Shah.
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi, raising hands with Narhari Amin (C) and Amit Shah.
6 / 10
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal and Amit Shah watch second T20 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Sardar Patel Stadium.
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal and Amit Shah watch second T20 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Sardar Patel Stadium.
7 / 10
Then Gujarat Home Minister Amit Shah waves to his supporters after his release from Ahmedabad Central Jail.
Then Gujarat Home Minister Amit Shah waves to his supporters after his release from Ahmedabad Central Jail.
8 / 10
Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi with party's senior leader Gopinath Munde and Amit Shah during the BJP National Office Bearer and States President's meet.
Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi with party's senior leader Gopinath Munde and Amit Shah during the BJP National Office Bearer and States President's meet.
9 / 10
Then BJP President Rajnath Singh with UP BJP incharge Amit Shah offering donation for Uttarakhand flood victims with party workers.
Then BJP President Rajnath Singh with UP BJP incharge Amit Shah offering donation for Uttarakhand flood victims with party workers.
10 / 10
