Home Galleries Nation

Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader

Published: 09th December 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 02:37 PM  

As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician.
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
1 / 26
Then Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa meeting Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka.
Then Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa meeting Sonia Gandhi and her daughter Priyanka. (File Photo | EPS)
2 / 26
Former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi and Bangaru Adigalar.
Former PM Rajiv Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi and Bangaru Adigalar. (File Photo | EPS)
3 / 26
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with her husband former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. (File Photo | EPS)
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with her husband former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. (File Photo | EPS)
4 / 26
Former PM Indira Gandhi kissing her grandson Rahul. Also seen are Rajiv Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi and daughter Priyanka.
Former PM Indira Gandhi kissing her grandson Rahul. Also seen are Rajiv Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi and daughter Priyanka. (File Photo | EPS)
5 / 26
PM PV Narasimha Rao arriving for the prayer meeting at Shantivan where India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was cremated on May 27,1964. Ms Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are seen.
PM PV Narasimha Rao arriving for the prayer meeting at Shantivan where India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was cremated on May 27,1964. Ms Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are seen. (File Photo | EPS)
6 / 26
Former PM Rajiv Gandhi with his wife Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi.
Former PM Rajiv Gandhi with his wife Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | EPS)
7 / 26
Former PM Rajiv Gandhi and his wife Sonia Gandhi meeting with K Venkataraman and his wife.
Former PM Rajiv Gandhi and his wife Sonia Gandhi with ex-Sri Lankan PM Premadesa. (File Photo | EPS)
8 / 26
Former PM Rajiv Gandhi and his wife Sonia Gandhi with ex-Sri Lankan PM Premadesa.
Former PM Rajiv Gandhi and his wife Sonia Gandhi with ex-Sri Lankan PM Premadesa. (File Photo | EPS)
9 / 26
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during a visit to Tamil Nadu.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during a visit to Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
10 / 26
Former PM Rajiv Gandhi and Smt Sonia Gandhi with the President Fidel Castro of Cuba, on their arrival at Havana.
Former PM Rajiv Gandhi and Smt Sonia Gandhi with the President Fidel Castro of Cuba, on their arrival at Havana. (File Photo | PTI)
11 / 26
Sonia Gandhi with then PM Rajiv Gandhi.
Sonia Gandhi with her husband and then PM Rajiv Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
12 / 26
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi with her son Rahul Gandhi at the Rajiv Gandhi memorial meeting.
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi with her son Rahul Gandhi at the Rajiv Gandhi memorial meeting. (File Photo | PTI)
13 / 26
Then President SD Sharma presents the 1991 Indira Gandhi prize for peace disarmament and development to Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, who accepted it on behalf of the former PM Rajiv Gandhi.
Then President SD Sharma presents the 1991 Indira Gandhi prize for peace disarmament and development to Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, who accepted it on behalf of the former PM Rajiv Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
14 / 26
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi at the raising day function of the Special Protection group.
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi at the raising day function of the Special Protection group. (File Photo | PTI)
15 / 26
Congress leader and wife of late PM Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi casting her vote in the Ballot Box.
Congress leader and wife of late PM Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi casting her vote in the Ballot Box. (File Photo | PTI)
16 / 26
Then Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa with Sonia Gandhi.
Then Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa with Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
17 / 26
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
18 / 26
Then PM Rajiv Gandhi and his wife Sonia Gandhi are being received by Juan Carlos and Queen Sophia of Spain hosted a private dinner at Zarzuela Palace, Madrid.
Then PM Rajiv Gandhi and his wife Sonia Gandhi are being received by Juan Carlos and Queen Sophia of Spain hosted a private dinner at Zarzuela Palace, Madrid. (File Photo | PTI)
19 / 26
Then PM Rajiv Gandhi and his wife Sonia Gandhi visited the historic Cathedral. Photo taken on the occassion shows Sonia Gandhi giving her remarks in the visitors' book with Rajiv Gandhi looking on.
Then PM Rajiv Gandhi and his wife Sonia Gandhi visited the historic Cathedral. Photo taken on the occassion shows Sonia Gandhi giving her remarks in the visitors' book with Rajiv Gandhi looking on. (File Photo | PTI)
20 / 26
Sonia Gandhi distributing utensils to some Banjara women. Then PM Rajiv Gandhi is also seen.
Sonia Gandhi distributing utensils to some Banjara women. Then PM Rajiv Gandhi is also seen. (File Photo | PTI)
21 / 26
Rahul Gandhi with his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka offering 'Ahums' during Tenth day function after Rajiv Gandhi's death at Teen-Murthi House.
Rahul Gandhi with his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka offering 'Ahums' during Tenth day function after Rajiv Gandhi's death at Teen-Murthi House. (File Photo | PTI)
22 / 26
Congress leader and wife of late PM Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi (extreme left).
Congress leader and wife of late PM Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi (extreme left). (File Photo | PTI)
23 / 26
Congress Leader and wife of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi (right).
Congress Leader and wife of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi (right). (File Photo | PTI)
24 / 26
PM PV Narasimha Rao and Sonia Gandhi at the Gandhi peace prize presentation ceremony at Rashtrapathi Bhavan.
PM PV Narasimha Rao and Sonia Gandhi at the Gandhi peace prize presentation ceremony at Rashtrapathi Bhavan. (File Photo | PTI)
25 / 26
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi during her younger days.
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi during her younger days. (File Photo | PTI)
26 / 26
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonia gandhi Sonia Gandhi photos Sonia Gandhi rare photos Sonia Gandhi rare images Sonia Gandhi images Sonia Gandhi rare pictures Sonia Gandhi pictures
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp