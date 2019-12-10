Home Galleries Nation

All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside

Published: 10th December 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:15 PM  

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha on December 9 2019 with 311 'ayes' in Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
1 / 10
The bill helps six communities, namely Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The bill allows citizenship for six communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists -- fleeing persecution from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. (Photo | PTI)
2 / 10
Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) members participate in a torchlight rally to protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill in Guwahati Thursday Dec. 5 2019. (Photo | PTI)
The 'CAB' seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make illegal migrants from these communities eligible for citizenship in India. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 10
But here is a catch! Though the bill provides citizenship to refugees from other religions, it leaves out the Muslim community being persecuted.(Photo | PTI)
The bill has kicked up a row for leaving out the Muslim community on the grounds that Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan are Muslim majority countries.(Photo | PTI)
4 / 10
The legislation has got massive protests across the country for being discriminating on religious lines. (Photo | PTI)
Opponents of the bill say that it discriminates on the basis of religion. (Photo | PTI)
5 / 10
Another primary arguments against the Bill is that it violates Article 14 of the Constitution — the Right to Equality. (Photo | PTI)
One of the primary arguments against the Bill is that it violates Article 14 of the Constitution — the Right to Equality. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 10
The citizenship bill has also sparked large scale protests in north east as the local communities feel granting citizenship to foreigners will undermine their living. (Photo | PTI)
The citizenship bill has also sparked large-scale protests in the Northeast where local communities feel granting citizenship to foreigners will be a threat to their identity. (Photo | PTI)
7 / 10
Parties including Congress, CPI(M), Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, DMK have opposed the bill while parties like JD(U), Shiv Sena have yet not taken clear stand. (Photo | PTI)
Parties including the Congress, CPI(M), Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress and DMK have opposed the bill while parties like the JD(U) and Shiv Sena have not yet taken a clear stand. (Photo | PTI)
8 / 10
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across North East especially in Assam and mobile services have been disrupted in Tripura. (Photo | PTI)
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across the Northeast, especially in Assam, and mobile services have been disrupted in Tripura. (Photo | PTI)
9 / 10
The CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha last night and is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on December 11 2019 where the Modi government requires support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member House to pass the bill. (Photo | PTI)
The CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday and is scheduled to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on December 11 2019 where the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member House to pass the bill. (Photo | PTI)
10 / 10
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah CAB NRC Citizenship Amendment Bill Citizenship Protests
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp