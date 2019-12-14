Home Galleries Nation

PICTURES | Congress stalwarts come together for 'Bharat Bachao Rally'; Gandhis, Manmohan Singh, others attack PM Modi, BJP

Published: 14th December 2019 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 12:19 AM  

Priyanka Gandhi - PTI
Addressing the Congress' mega 'Bharat Bachao Rally' at Ramlila grounds in New Delhi on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he 'will die but never apologise' for speaking the 'truth.' (Photo | PTI)
1 / 14
Priyanka Gandhi - PTI
'The BJP asked me to apologise. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi, and I will never apologise for speaking the truth.' I will die, but I will not apologise for speaking the truth and nor will any Congressman do so,' he said.  (Photo | PTI)
2 / 14
Congress party leaders - PTI
The rally was organised to highlight the alleged failures and the 'divisive and disruptive' policies of the BJP government. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 14
Congress leaders - PTI
The rally was attended among others by top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, besides Congress chief ministers Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel. (Photo | PTI)
4 / 14
Accusing PM Modi of single-handedly 'destroying' the country's economy, he said, 'All of India's enemies wanted that its economy, which is its strength, should be destroyed. That work has not been done by the enemies, but by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. And he still calls himself a patriot,' Rahul added. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
5 / 14
Priyanka Gandhi
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi later launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP for its 'litany of injustices', and said that those who don't fight the prevailing situation today will go down in history as cowards. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 14
Priyanka Gandhi - PTI
'If you love India, please raise your voice. If we remain silent today, our revolutionary Constitution will be destroyed. The division of the country will start and we will all be as responsible for this division as any corrupt leader of the BJP and the RSS,' she thundered. (Photo | PTI)
7 / 14
Congress President Sonia Gandhi-PTI
Addressing the rally, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said the Citizenship Amendment Act would 'shred the soul' of India. Attacking the 'Modi-Shah government' over the law, she said their only agenda was to make people fight to serve their politics, and vowed that her party would not retreat in its struggle against injustice. (Photo | PTI)
8 / 14
Congress President Sonia Gandhi - PTI
'It is for India's soul that our great nation builders and Babasaheb Ambedkar struggled hard, but I can say with confidence that our country's basic foundation does not allow such discriminatory actions. I assure you that Congress will stand by all those against whom injustice is done. It is our responsibility to come out of our homes and agitate against this. A time comes in the life of a nation and people that it has to take decisive steps. Today that time has come that to save the country, we have to struggle hard,' she said. (Photo | PTI)
9 / 14
Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also addressed the rally criticising Modi for misleading the people by making 'lofty promises' which he 'failed' to fulfil. In his brief address, Singh urged the people to strengthen the Congress party and the hands of Sonia and Rahul in order 'to take the country forward in the right direction. It is our duty to strengthen the Congress party and strengthen the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, so that we can take the country forward in the real sense,' he noted. (Photo | PTI)
10 / 14
Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath attacked the BJP and asked them to count and tell how many freedom fighters do they boast about being party members. 'Today, the biggest challenge is the future of our youth. Today's youth does not want any commission, they want work... PM Modi does not talk about the youth, farmers, labourers. Have you heard him talking all this? He talks about nationalism,' he said. (Photo | PTI)
11 / 14
Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot drew a comparison between a similar rally held by late PM Indira Gandhi and said that Saturday's rally was being held to give voice to people's issues. (Photo | PTI)
12 / 14
P Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday alleged India was suspect in the eyes of the world. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
13 / 14
Huge cut-outs of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at the venue of the party's 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
14 / 14
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Sonia gandhi Manmohan Singh Priyanka Gandhi Congress Party P Chidambaram Kamal Nath INC Ramlila ground Bharat Bachao rally
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp