Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak

Published: 16th December 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 05:19 PM  

Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area.
Unclaimed motorcycles, shards of broken window glasses, stones and footwear littered the roads near south Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university, which resembled a battle zone, after a protest against the amended citizenship law (Citizenship Act) on Sunday afternoon turned violent.
Delhi Police resort to firing teargas shells and later entered the Jamia university campus in search of those who might have sneaked there, leading to panic among the residents. Till late evening, Jamia Nagar resonated with loud bangs of teargas shells fired by police to push back the protestors.
Markets and shops including those near the campus such as Batla House, Okhla Head and Shaheen Bagh were shut and people stayed away from roads. Many residents said the protest against the amended Citizenship Act was going on peacefully and 'some outsiders' may have resorted to violence and arson.
Videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media. But Delhi Police refuted reports of any casualty during the clashes.
Protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near JMI, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and firefighters injured.
'The campus is not compact. It is located on both sides of the road. While we were pushing the mob back, they were going in the university and then were throwing stones from inside. So we were checking those places,' South-East Delhi DCP Chinmoy Biswal said. He also claimed that no bullets were fired by the police during the course of controlling the protest.
'We were asked to vacate the campus and come out with our hands up. We were not even present at the protest site and were inside the campus. We were treated like criminals by police,' a female student said. 'Some students hid in the basement to shield themselves. It was a scary situation as we sent out SOS messages to our friends and university officials. The lights had also been switched off,' another said.
According to students, police laid siege to the campus and those injured were not even allowed to get medical attention. A student claimed that those offering prayers in the mosque inside the university were also not spared by the police. They also claimed that police personnel pushed female students and no women officials were present. IN PIC: Students, others protest against the police action at Jamia Millia Islamia University at Police Headquarters in New Delhi.
The Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station on Sunday night to release the 'injured' students of Jamila Millia University held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay. The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3 pm on Monday. In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action.
As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests, were released in the early hours of Monday, police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said. IN PIC: A policeman stands guard outside Jamia Millia Islamia University.
