Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak

'We were asked to vacate the campus and come out with our hands up. We were not even present at the protest site and were inside the campus. We were treated like criminals by police,' a female student said. 'Some students hid in the basement to shield themselves. It was a scary situation as we sent out SOS messages to our friends and university officials. The lights had also been switched off,' another said. (Photo | Arun Kumar P, EPS)

