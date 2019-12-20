Home Galleries Nation

Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns

Published: 20th December 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 10:24 AM  

A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
1 / 11
Students and activists gathered in large number in what is being seen as the most extensive protest against CAA.
Students and activists gathered in large numbers in what is being seen as the most widespread protest against CAA. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
2 / 11
LUCKNOW: Situation in the capital of Uttar Pradesh was very tense on December 20 as public property was set on fire, police detained over 50 protesters and death toll rose to nine in Uttar Pradesh.
LUCKNOW: Situation in the capital of Uttar Pradesh was very tense on December 20 as public property was set on fire, police detained over 50 protesters and death toll rose to nine in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 11
KARNATAKA & UP: In total three protesters were killed, two in Mangaluru and one in Lucknow after violence escalated between protesters and police.
KARNATAKA & UP: Three protesters were killed, two in Mangaluru and one in Lucknow, after violence escalated between protesters and police. (Photo | Rajesh Shetty, EPS)
4 / 11
DELHI: Though incidence of violence was not reported, the capital witnessed its first ever internet, voice, SMS shutdown.
DELHI: Though incidents of violence were not reported, the capital witnessed its first ever internet, voice and SMS shutdown. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
5 / 11
DELHI: In Jamia Nagar, Mandi House, Seelampur and Red Fort areas, Section 144 was imposed to stop anti-CAA protests.
DELHI: In Jamia Nagar, Mandi House, Seelampur and Red Fort areas, Section 144 was imposed to stop anti-CAA protests. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
6 / 11
CHENNAI: The city didn't remain silent either. Surprisingly in Valluvar Kottam, protesters were heard chanting 'Azadi' slogans and called for revoking CAA.
CHENNAI: The city didn't remain silent either. Surprisingly, in Valluvar Kottam, protesters were heard chanting 'Azadi' slogans and called for revoking CAA. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
7 / 11
Many prominent figures were detained including historian Ramchandra Guha in Bengaluru, Yogendra Yadav in Delhi, Left leaders like Sitaram Yechury, Brinda Karat, D Raja were also detained for protested against CAA.
Many prominent figures were detained including historian Ramchandra Guha in Bengaluru, Yogendra Yadav in Delhi and Left leaders like Sitaram Yechury, Brinda Karat and D Raja. (Photo |Shriram BN, EPS)
8 / 11
ASSAM: In a big development, internet services were restored in Guwahati and other parts of the state on December 20 after ten long days of communication shutdown.
ASSAM: Internet services were finally restored in Guwahati and other parts of the state on December 20 after ten long days of communication shutdown. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath,EPS)
9 / 11
UTTAR PRADESH: The situation remains tense as internet and text messaging services have been suspended across 14 districts and section 144 imposed in capital Lucknow.
UTTAR PRADESH: The situation remains tense as internet and text messaging services have been suspended across 14 districts. Section 144 has been imposed in the capital Lucknow. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
10 / 11
Though section 144 has been imposed in many cities across India, students, activists and political leaders continue to organize anti-CAA protests.
Though Section 144 has been imposed in many cities across India, students, activists and political leaders continue to organize anti-CAA protests. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
11 / 11
