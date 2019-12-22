Home Galleries Nation

Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country

Citizenship Amendment Act protests, CAA protests
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
1 / 13
Citizenship Amendment Act protests, CAA protests
Jadavpur, Presidency and other college and University students carry out road blockades during their protest rally against CAA Citizen Amendment Act and NRC in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
2 / 13
Citizenship Amendment Act protests, CAA protests
Police personnel clash with protestors during a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)
3 / 13
Citizenship Amendment Act protests, CAA protests
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with supporters raises slogans during a demonstration against NRC and Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
4 / 13
Citizenship Amendment Act protests, CAA protests
Students protest against Delhi police at PHQ in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
5 / 13
Citizenship Amendment Act protests, CAA protests
Anti-CAA protesters at the Gandhi statue at Parliament Square in London. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 13
Citizenship Amendment Act protests, CAA protests
Various organisations protest against CAA and NRC in Chennai's Saidapet. (Photo | EPS/Aswin Prasath)
7 / 13
Citizenship Amendment Act protests, CAA protests
Members of various students organizations protested and attempted for a rail roko at Chennai central railway station. (Photo | EPS/ R.Satish Babu)
8 / 13
Citizenship Amendment Act protests, CAA protests
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against a new citizenship law, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo |EPS / Arun Kumar)
9 / 13
Citizenship Amendment Act protests, CAA protests
MP Sashi Tharoor and Congress workers taking oath during the Congress rally protest against CAA in front of the head post office in Kozhikode on Saturday. (Photo |EPS/ TP Sooraj)
10 / 13
Citizenship Amendment Act protests, CAA protests
DYFI workers take out a torch-lit march from Martyrs' Square in Palayam to East Fort in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday demanding roll back of the Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | EPS/Vincent Pulickal)
11 / 13
Citizenship Amendment Act protests, CAA protests
Students of HCU are registering their protest against all India NRC and CAA inside Gachibowli stadium where ISL matches are at play in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS/Senbagapandiyan S)
12 / 13
Citizenship Amendment Act protests, CAA protests
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee held a massive public rally in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. Jamia Milia Islamia students Ladeeda Farzana and Aysha Rehna also attended the meeting. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
13 / 13
