Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark

The CAA aims to grant citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have migrated to India after facing persecution on the grounds of religion in their respective countries and who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. The nationwide protests against the Act are mainly due to the exclusion of Muslims — the protesters allege that the CAA violates Article 14 of the Constitution (Right to Equality). The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a register containing the names of all genuine Indian citizens. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)

