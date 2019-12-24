Home Galleries Nation

Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark

With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 persons.
At first appearance, it looks almost like an imposing jail — with a formidable 10-ft high boundary wall, barbed wires and two watchtowers. A senior police officer said the five rooms have five beds each. Work related to staff quarters, toilets are pending.
The centre, which stands in a half-acre and 20 guntas land, has five rooms where illegal immigrants and overstaying foreigners will be housed, a common kitchen and a common bathroom.
According to locals, the entire construction work was done in a hush-hush manner - even the local panchayat had no idea what was coming up there. A former Zilla Panchayat member said, “We wanted this building for the gram panchayat office but the social welfare department has not shared any details with us. And now a detention centre is coming up here.”
Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier said that the NRC will definitely be implemented in Karnataka and construction of the detention centre has been almost completed.
Sources claim that the building might even be inaugurated anytime soon, probably on the New Year as the groceries have also been stored.
The Karnataka government had also recently told the Karnataka High Court that 612 cases have been registered against 866 foreigners for overstaying their visa period and for violation of various laws.
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate many people who are detained, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.”
Earlier at a rally in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi had clarified on detention centres, 'No one is going to send the Muslims of the country to the detention centres. The rumour of sending them to detention centres is a lie.'
The CAA aims to grant citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have migrated to India after facing persecution on the ground of religion in their respective countries and who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. The nationwide protests against the Act is mainly due to the exclusion of Muslim — the protesters allege that CAA violates Article 14 of the Constitution (Right to Equality). The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is a register containing names of all genuine Indian citizens.
