Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!

Published: 25th December 2019 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 07:55 PM  

People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal meet people during Christmas celebrations at Sacred Heart Cathedral church in New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal meet people during Christmas celebrations at Sacred Heart Cathedral church in New Delhi. (Photo |Parveen Negi, EPS)
P Deveraj, a Barber and a resident of seeranaickenpalayam along with his grandson Mukunthan dressed as Santa Claus, doing free hair cuts to the homeless people in Coimbator
P Deveraj, a Barber, along with his grandson Mukunthan dressed as Santa Claus, doing free hair cuts to the homeless people in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
A man dressed up as Santa Claus rides pillion on a two-wheeler on the eve of Christmas in Fort Kochi
A man dressed up as Santa Claus rides pillion on a two-wheeler on the eve of Christmas in Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Boys dressed as Santa Claus ride a horse-cart though city streets on the occasion of Christmas, in Amritsar
Boys dressed as Santa Claus ride a horse-cart though city streets on the occasion of Christmas, in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
People offer prayer at St. Thomas Cathedral Baslica Church in Santhome, Chennai
People offer prayer at St. Thomas Cathedral Baslica Church in Santhome, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
People offering early morning prayer at The Church of Cathedral Church of Redemption in New Delh
People offering early morning prayer at The Church of Cathedral Church of Redemption in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People offer prayer at St. Thomas Cathedral Baslica Church in Santhome, Chennai
People offer prayer at St. Thomas Cathedral Baslica Church in Santhome, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Christmas prayer at St. Joseph Cathedral, Gun foundry church in Hyderabad
Christmas prayer at St. Joseph Cathedral, Gun foundry church in Hyderabad. (Photo |S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Christmas Mass at St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru
Christmas Mass at St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
An illuminated view of St Mary's Catholic Church on Christmas eve, in Amritsar
An illuminated view of St Mary's Catholic Church on Christmas eve, in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
Children celebrate Christmas in Ajmer, Rajasthan
Children celebrate Christmas in Ajmer, Rajasthan. (Photo | PTI)
A man dressed like Santa Claus feeds gulls at Sangam on the occasion of Christmas, in Prayagraj
A man dressed like Santa Claus feeds gulls at Sangam on the occasion of Christmas, in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
A man, in Santa Claus costume, offers candies to CRPF women guarding outside a Catholic church during Christmas celebrations, in Srinagar
A man, in Santa Claus costume, offers candies to CRPF women guarding outside a Catholic church during Christmas celebrations, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Woman offer prayers before attending a Christmas mass at a church in Guwahati
Woman offer prayers before attending a Christmas mass at a church in Guwahati. (Photo | AP)
